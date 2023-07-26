PARIS – An Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation death investigation resulted in the arrest of 26-year-old Tyler D. Poole, of Paris, for first-degree murder.
On July 20, Paris Police Department was notified of a battery that occurred in front of the residence in the 300 block of Main Street.
The victim, 59-year -old Charles K. Nay of Paris, was transported to a local hospital and later to a regional hospital.
On July 21, PPD requested assistance from ISP DCI. PPD took Poole into custody on July 21, and he was held in the Edgar County Jail on initial charges of aggravated battery.
According to police, Nay succumbed to his injuries on July 22 and died. On July 24, Poole was charged with first-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 7.
No additional information was released.
