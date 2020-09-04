TILTON — Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department investigators have arrested an individual in connection to the human remains located in rural Indianola.
Dillon J. Steele, 24, of Paris, was taken into custody Thursday at a residence in Tilton on charges of first-degree murder, according to a press release issued by Capt. Michael Hartshorn of the VCSD.
On April 10, 2020, people doing work on a rural property outside Indianola discovered what were believed to be human remains. Investigators were able to identify the remains as 30-year-old Anthony R. Rauch of Paris.
“This is an ongoing investigation and no other details can be released,” Hartshorn said. “Additional arrests are possible.”
