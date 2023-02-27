DANVILLE — Following three administrators' abrupt departure from Schlarman Academy's north campus for grades 7 through 12, concerned parents organized a "Save Schlarman" community meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
The latest position to be eliminated on Friday was Mark Croy's director of operations. He reportedly resigned.
The move follows another administrator, Mark Janesky, former principal and vice principal, resigning under duress and Dean of Students Courtney Hemker was fired. She was told her position had been eliminated.
Danville City Council Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig also resigned on Saturday as a Schlarman board member. She'd been on the board for more than seven years. The board was renamed this year the "Schlarman Academy Consultative Board," according to Ludwig.
The purpose of Monday's community meeting, organized by parents and with state Rep. Mike Marron as emcee: to hear people's views, reach mutual understanding and in going forward to do what's best for the current and future students of Schlarman.
According to organizers, they wanted to maximize the opportunities to ask questions, share concerns and express opinions as to how to “Save Schlarman.” Parents hoped for a peaceful, Catholic-centered discussion where each speaker will have two minutes to bring forward their issues and present their opinion.
Last week, Schlarman Academy north campus students, parents and staff concerned about leadership and other changes at the school staged a peaceful walkout.
Principal Barb Rew last week referred any comments to the Catholic Diocese of Peoria, which oversees the school. Rew became interim principal in January 2022, before becoming principal this school year.
“We are not closing,” Rew said last week, adding that the school will be around for another 75 years.
Rew sent an email late Friday afternoon to Schlarman parents, guardians and staff with an attached letter from Bishop Lou Tylka with the Diocese of Peoria.
Tylka's letter reads:
Dear Schlarman Academy family,
There is no doubt that the recent events occurring at Schlarman Academy are disheartening. I write to you to clarify some matters and to assure you of my support of Schlarman Academy. Despite many false claims and inaccurate media reports, it has been and is the hope and desire to continue the tradition of providing Catholic Education in the Danville area through Schlarman Academy. Unfortunately, for several months there had been misgivings among some regarding the school's leadership. Despite the view that "Peoria doesn't care" and "the diocese is doing nothing," there were several interventions through the Office of Catholic Schools to resolve differences. Despite these efforts, Mr. Mark Janesky chose to resign his position and further decisions were necesseary to move forward. Mrs. Barbara Rew, our principal, has maintained the confidence and support of me and the Office of Catholic Schools. She is a dedicated servant of Schlarman Academy and the Church with the interests of our students in her heart.
It is completely inaccurate that it was ever said that "it is the city of Danville's problem." As an apostolate, it is our responsibility as Church to ensure that we are providing, to the best of our ability, a school which is rooted in Catholic identity, solid in her academic rigors and formative of one's Christian discipleship. I believe Schlarman Academy can and will remain true to this mission.
Despite this recent fracas, I ask you to be supportive of Schlarman Academy. If we truly have the students' best interest at heart, we must work together to build upon the rich history of our school.
Sincerely in Christ, Bishop Louis Tylka
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.