Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor thanked all who participated in the 87th annual “Salute to Labor” Parade on Sept. 4.
Award winners for this year’s parade are:
BAND
- 1st Danville High School Band of Vikings
- 2nd DHS Jr ROTC
BUSINESS
- 1st Illini Skateland
- 2nd Premiere Dance Academy
- 3rd Elliott’s Lawn Care
CIVIC
- 1st Danville Area United Way
- 2nd Robin Hood of Danville
- 3rd Danville Ambucs
OPEN
- 1st DACC Cheer
- 2nd YMCA
- 3rd Apostolic Church
UNION
- 1st Danville Education Association
- 2nd Laborer’s Local 703
- 3rd IBEW
- Local 538
YOUTH
- 1st Danville Sea Hawks
- 2nd Danville Chargers
- 3rd Danville Carver Bears
The Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO also gave a special thanks to: Danville Police Department, Danville Public Works, Erik Felix (sound), (Announcer) Nicole Van Hyfte from Vermilion Advantage, Ofelia Williams; judges Debbie Hesse, Geiselle Mockabee, Joe Rothman, Johnnie Coney, our many volunteers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.