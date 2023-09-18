Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor thanked all who participated in the 87th annual “Salute to Labor” Parade on Sept. 4.

Award winners for this year’s parade are:

BAND

  • 1st Danville High School Band of Vikings
  • 2nd DHS Jr ROTC

BUSINESS

  • 1st Illini Skateland
  • 2nd Premiere Dance Academy
  • 3rd Elliott’s Lawn Care

CIVIC

  • 1st Danville Area United Way
  • 2nd Robin Hood of Danville
  • 3rd Danville Ambucs

OPEN

  • 1st DACC Cheer
  • 2nd YMCA
  • 3rd Apostolic Church

UNION

  • 1st Danville Education Association
  • 2nd Laborer’s Local 703
  • 3rd IBEW
  • Local 538

YOUTH

  • 1st Danville Sea Hawks
  • 2nd Danville Chargers
  • 3rd Danville Carver Bears

The Vermilion County Illinois Federation of Labor AFL-CIO also gave a special thanks to: Danville Police Department, Danville Public Works, Erik Felix (sound), (Announcer) Nicole Van Hyfte from Vermilion Advantage, Ofelia Williams; judges Debbie Hesse, Geiselle Mockabee, Joe Rothman, Johnnie Coney, our many volunteers

Tags

Trending Video