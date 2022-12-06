Miss Vermilion County Fair Naomi Dolan and Little Miss Vermilion County Fair Millie Hunsberger wave from their Night of Lights Parade entry Friday evening in downtown Danville.
Members of the Band of Vikings perform during the parade route of the Night of Lights Parade.
Elsa and Anna wave from their entry in the Night of Lights Parade Friday evening in Downtown Danville.
The Grinch waves from the top of a street plow for Danville Township during the Night of Lights Parade.
"Barbie" waves to the crowd during the parade.
Children dressed as presents wave to the crowd.
A Shriner pops a wheelie during the Night of Lights Parade Friday in downtown Danville.
One of the entries in the Night of Lights parade featured a butterfly with flowers.
Santa waves to the crowd at the end of the Night of Lights Parade Friday evening in Downtown Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.