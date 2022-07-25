On Monday, Sept. 5, The Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO will again sponsor the “Largest Downstate Parade in Illinois” on Labor Day. The parade committee takes much time and pride in bringing this great event to downtown Danville.
If your organization or business is interested in participating, please contact Connie Ostrander via text at 217-418-0944 or e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com for an application, which must be submitted by Aug. 10.
If you are a union member, you are welcome to ride/walk with the Vermilion County Federation of Labor AFL – CIO.
The organization has made some changes to the application process. Officials have found it necessary to request an entry fee from our participants in order to continue to bring this event to Vermilion County.
Participation-Entry fees:
- Not for Profits, youth, Civic, Churches: $10.00
- Businesses: $20.00
- First Responders: No fee
- Organized Labor “Official Sponsor”: No fee
Vermilion County Federation of Labor is also looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s parade.
Contact Connie Ostrander via text: 217-418-0944, e-mail at Saving_grace_55@yahoo.com or Facebook Messenger to volunteer.
