DANVILLE — The city has lost another restaurant due to the coronavirus and the state’s increasing minimum wage.
Papa Murphy’s, 3100 N. Vermilion St., across from the Village Mall, has permanently closed according to the owners.
The take-and-bake pizza business opened in Danville in 2007.
Ray and Kim Fields of Decatur owned the business since 2009.
Kim said it was “extremely sad” that they had to close their Danville location.
“It was not an easy decision to make. COVID-19 had an impact on our Danville store, along with future state laws including minimum wage,” according to Kim. “Our Danville location simply could not survive the impact.”
In a typed notice on the Danville Papa Murphy’s front door, it reads “Dear Danville Community, My wife and I have owned this store since August 18, 2009. We have been overwhelmed with how much the Danville community has supported us and we have done our best to give back. However, the current economic climate and coming state laws have driven this store out of business. We simply cannot keep this store open as costs continue to rise in Illinois.
“We are extremely sorry that we could not make it work for the employees’ sake. We are working with other Papa Murphy’s locations to offer jobs to the employees willing to relocate. Over the past decade we have hired many people and seen our younger employees graduate from school, get married and start families. It has been a pleasure to have a small part of that process. With a heavy Heart, Ray and Kim”
When the store opened, it was located next to Starbucks. Now it is next to Danville Family Dental Care.
The 1,100-square-foot store started as a corporate-run outlet.
The Danville store employed about 10-20 workers.
The Papa Murphy’s chain has been around for 25 years.
Montana Mike’s restaurant also has permanently closed due to the coronavirus and Illinois’ minimum wage increases.
