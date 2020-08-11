DANVILLE — Twelve miles of tubing stretch across the floor of the David S. Palmer Arena as replacement of the ice at the arena continues.
Arena Assistant Operations Manager Steve McBee estimates the project is about 55-60 percent complete.
The poly tubing is what cools the ice. Then, the wire mesh and concrete will be poured on top, which is to occur Aug. 25. After that, 28 days have to pass before ice freezing begins for the concrete to cure.
Oct. 8 still is the estimated project completion date, but it could change.
Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan said there still could be transportation, delivery and supply delays. A concrete meeting occurred Monday.
Arena officials said they were glad to start the project six weeks earlier than expected, however, due to arena events being canceled earlier this summer due to COVID-19. The project started April 30.
“It’s a fluid situation,” Dunagan said, with Operations Manager Don Wright agreeing, on the completion date.
Normally they make ice the last week of August. Now it won’t occur until likely mid-October, Wright said.
In addition to the Danville Dashers hockey team, youth hockey groups and ice skating programs also use the ice.
B32 Engineering of Wisconsin, Total Mechanical Services of Minnesota and other local subcontractors, such as Midwest Asphalt and Frank J. Strahl & Sons Inc., have been working on the project.
The arena received a $3 million bequest from Julius W. Hegeler II, who died last year, for the new ice system.
B32 Engineering Group, which is providing project oversight, was hired for about a half million dollars, Dunagan said.
The contract with Total Mechanical Services was about $2.4 million for the ice rink floor and ice making machinery, but has increased.
“We found things as we’ve gotten into it to take care of ... which added some extra cost as well,” Dunagan said.
He said they should have some money left for other arena improvements, “as long as there are no longer too many major surprises.”
Dunagan said future events at the arena are on hold. The Festival of Trees is one event that was canceled due to COVID-19.
The arena board’s Events Planning Committee meets on Wednesday to discuss the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame and other items.
Dunagan said they also have some state grant funds remaining to do concession stand remodeling.
The arena remains open to the public for room rentals. AMBUCS, United Way and other groups, such as for yoga and business training, continue to use the arena meeting rooms.
The rooms also can be rented for birthday parties, baby showers and other events.
Sept. 20 marks the 40th anniversary of the Danville Civic Center opening in 1980. It was later named after Mayor David S. Palmer, who was instrumental in its development.
Other more recent improvements to the arena have included a new roof, scoreboard and also meeting room and restroom renovations. An Ameren energy grant also helped update lighting to LED lights.
