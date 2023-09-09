COVINGTON, Ind. — The 2023 Covington Apple Fest Queen and Junior Miss pageants will be held at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Sept. 9 at First Baptist Church in Covington.
The cost to attend the pageant is free. The new royalty will reign over the 32nd annual Covington Apple Fest which will be held Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. EDT in Covington.
Queen contestants include:
- Lauren Barnette – Sponsored by Teresa’s Scents & Candles
- Sabrina Givens – Sponsored by Paige & Stacey Galloway
- Haley Hickman – Sponsored by Little Bear Coffee Company
- Jayden Nicholson – Sponsored by C. Davis Roofing
- Lacey Peevler – Sponsored by Brother’s Gym
- Mercedes Randles – Sponsored by Medislim/Dr. Jain
Junior Miss contestants include:
- Cambryia Cutcliff – Sponsored by HD Construction
- London DePugh – Sponsored by Green Star Farms
- Hayley Garver – Sponsored by The Rustic Pumpkin
- Megyn Kuritz – Sponsored by Gordon’s Mexican Cuisine Food Truck
- Keeley Lewsader – Sponsored by Elevate Imagery
- Madison Payne – Sponsored by Pleasant View Motorsports
- Shelby Peevler – Sponsored by Brother’s Gym
- Remi Strawser – Sponsored by Greg Clingan Auction & Real Estate
- Kira Whiteman – Sponsored by Benjamin’s Family Restaurant
The pageant is sponsored by the Covington Business Association and directed by Amy Thompson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.