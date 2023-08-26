The Westville Labor Day pageant will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Westville Junior High School, 412 Moses Ave., Westville. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Admission to the pageant is $5 per person. Senior citizens and students will receive a discounted admission rate of $3 per person.
The Tiny Miss pageant will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the Little Miss Pageant, the Junior Miss pageant and the Queen pageant.
The pageant is sponsored by the Westville Lions Club.
2022 royalty Queen Mea Sparling, Junior Miss Faith Kinney, Little Miss Kinley Barney and Tiny Miss Nora Stark-Weaver will crown the new royalty Saturday night.
