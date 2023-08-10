On Thursday, VA announced that veterans and survivors who apply, or submit their intent to file, for PACT Act benefits by 10:59 p.m. CDT on Monday, Aug. 14 will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022 – the day the PACT Act was signed into law.
This is an extension from the original deadline of Aug. 9. Veterans and their survivors are encouraged to apply – or submit their intent to file – for PACT Act benefits now by visiting VA.gov/PACT.
VA has made this decision out of an abundance of caution after experiencing technical difficulties with VA.gov/PACT in recent days. Specifically, due to extremely high demand, some veterans who have attempted to submit their intent to file for PACT Act benefits have received error messages while doing so.
According to VA officials, despite these messages, VA has successfully logged every one of these intents to file – meaning that each veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their intent to file complete. VA is working to contact the individuals to confirm directly to them that their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected.
VA has also resolved nearly all of the technical issues with VA.gov/PACT.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, less than one tenth of a percent of attempts to submit an “intent to file” Wednesday had resulted in an error message. That percentage is down from about 18 percent on Tuesday.
