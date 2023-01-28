DANVILLE — Danville School District 118 has begun the process for the annual review of the Ownership in Education handbook for students and parents.
The meetings are open to the public and the community is welcome to share in this review process.
All meetings will be virtual through Google Meet from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. To attend, follow this link: https://meet.google.com/ifk-twtd-yhf?pli=1.
The link is also available on Danville School District 118’s website at: www.danville118.org/OIE.
The schedule of dates for the Ownership in Education meetings:
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
To access the 2022-2023 Ownership in Education handbook and the meeting link, visit D118’s website at: www.danville118.org/OIE.
For further information, contact Elizabeth Yacobi, assistant superintendent for secondary education, Danville School District No. 118, 110 E. Williams St., Danville, IL 61832; telephone: 217-444-1012; email: yacobie@danville118.org.
