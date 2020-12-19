Each semester, a Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) staff member is recognized for going above and beyond their normal responsibilities. The fall recipient for the Outstanding Staff Award was announced late November.
Anthony Dinkel, technical director and production manager in the Department of Music and Theatre, was personally delivered the award by Dottie L. King, Ph.D., president of SMWC. Along with the recognition, Dinkel received a $100 bonus on his paycheck, two additional personal days, a parking spot of his choice for six months as well as the framed certificate.
Dinkel’s nominator said that he is “dependable” and volunteers to do additional tasks as needed to help faculty in the department focus on student success. The nomination described Dinkel as someone who should not be seen for much of his job, but that should not go unnoticed.
“I think it is a good time we do notice him as being an extremely valuable staff member of this community who allows so many of us, and our College, to be seen,” the nomination form read.
Dinkel said he was surprised to be chosen for the award.
“There are so many staff members at SMWC that go above and beyond every day in their work, so to be chosen from that group of people means a lot,” he said. “I knew I was nominated, but I didn’t think much about it.”
