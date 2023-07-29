Along the several-block stretch of stately homes on North Vermilion Street in Danville, there is one yard that bursts with color every summer.
Danville High School teacher Lori Woods and her mother, Pat, reside there among the colorful blooms, huge hostas, and eclectic yard ornaments that are souvenirs of past road trips.
“My mom likes to look out and see flowers,” Lori said. “We like to plant native flowers like cleome, geraniums, lantanas, marigolds and plenty of pollinator and hummingbird foods.”
Their fascination with flowers stems back to when they lived in the Victorian house on U.S. Route 136, just west of Foster, Ind., where Pat planted flowers to complement the style of the home.
When they moved almost 10 years ago into their current house in the 1600 block of North Vermilion Street, the mother-daughter duo redesigned the front and back yards.
“I just looked at it when we moved here and thought to myself, ‘This yard will be more manageable,’ but it’s a half acre,” Pat said.
Lori agreed. “We did a bunch of work to the yard the first two years we were here.”
To ensure that their yard is colorful all summer long, Lori said, “We have flowers that start and last all season.”
“We like to fiddle and decorate, and we like color,” she said, eschewing the urge to plant all the same color of flowers.
Danville High School graduate Aaron Dye, who now works for the City of Danville, helped plan this year’s landscape design at the Woods’ residence.
Earlier this spring, Dye met up with Lori and Pat at Danville Gardens to select this year’s flowers.
“I believe in supporting people who support us,” Lori said about Nathan and Lisa Campbell who own and operate Danville Gardens. “They have sale days when part of the proceeds goes to student council and Future Problem Solvers, and they have provided flowers for prom.”
“He has a good eye,” Pat said, praising Dye. “He has a good sense of color.”
Lori agreed. “Aaron takes good care of us.”
Dye admitted he really enjoys landscape design and might consider doing it in his spare time when he’s not at work.
“Once I started designing it with her, it opened a door,” he said. “We get the visual of what we want to do and take it from there.
“My favorite part is laying down the mulch because you’re almost done,” he added.
Lori praised Dye for the time he spent designing, planting and mulching the tiered area next to her driveway and close to North Vermilion Street. Purple Russian sage thrives there as well as pops of yellow, orange and hot pink blooms.
“Bees love the sage, daisies and sunflowers,” Lori said.
Mixed in among the colorful flowers are interesting yard ornaments, some of which could be considered contemporary art and others comical whimsy.
“There’s a lot of weird stuff, but it’s from all our travels,” Lori said.
A large crab from St. Augustine, Fla., made of wood and metal pieces hangs on a wall overlooking the back porch.
A giant lion topiary that Pat won 12 years ago in a raffle at Danville Gardens stands next to a metal yard stake of a buffalo with wings.
“The flying buffalo is a joke,” Lori explained.
“We planned a route and drove all the way to Yellowstone and through South Dakota and Rushmore,” she said. “It took us down a road, and it was buffalo mating season. We saw a hundred buffalo, and it took us an hour just to get down this road.”
A wooden box on the patio holds a collection of rocks.
“The rocks are from all of our trips,” Lori said. “There’s some from everywhere: The Everglades, California, a Civil War battlefield.”
A bottle tree hangs from another part of the back porch that displays colorful bottles collected from different family events, weddings, and even a maple syrup bottle.
One of the most unique ornaments in the yard is modern art spinner from a Kennebunkport, Maine, art gallery.
“We have a rule if we use someone’s restroom and we’re not buying gas, then we need to purchase something,” Lori said.
“We were stuck in road construction in front of the art gallery while a show was going on outside,” she said, adding, “That was an expensive stop.”
