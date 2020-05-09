DANVILLE — As OSF HealthCare begins to restart services that had been paused in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the health care ministry will have a phased approach to bringing non-emergent procedures and surgical services back online through the end of May.
A phased approach is necessary to ensure there is adequate personal protective equipment available, along with appropriate levels of testing, supplies and staffing.
During phase one, which begins Monday, surgeries and interventional procedures will be scheduled at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, including surgeries that were previously canceled or postponed, as well as new elective surgeries.
“It is important these services are being provided to the community, but it is even more important we perform these surgeries and non-emergent procedures as safely as possible,” said Dr. Jared Rogers, president of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center, in a press release. “Our Mission Partners have been following strict guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. They have been working very hard to ensure a safe return to those who need our care.”
OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center’s emergency department is open and safe. If someone is experiencing signs of a heart attack, stroke or other emergency situation, call 911 to be treated quickly to have the best recovery results.
All OSF HealthCare hospitals, urgent care centers and medical offices are following strict guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for cleaning and disinfecting.
Patients coming to OSF for a scheduled procedure can expect additional safeguards in place, including a COVID-19 screening 72-hours prior to the appointment. OSF understands this may impose an inconvenience, but it’s an important step to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.
As has been the case since May 1, OSF HealthCare requires anyone entering an OSF facility to wear a mask. Exceptions are made for those younger than two or those with medical conditions that prohibit wearing a mask.
OSF continues to enforce a no visitor policy with a few exceptions including for patients who need assistance with their mobility.
