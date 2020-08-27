DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare is looking to expand its services with another urgent care medical facility.
The location is at Logan Avenue and Main Street, south of the planned Carle at the Riverfront medical campus.
OSF HealthCare opened OSF Urgo on North Vermilion Street last year.
According to an OSF statement about the new facility and as part of OSF’s ongoing commitment to the region, “OSF HealthCare is constantly looking for new opportunities to provide the best care possible for the residents of Vermillion County. We are looking at the property at 1 Logan Avenue for potential future expansion of services. However, we do not share details of real estate transactions until they are final. We will share more information about the project as we are able.”
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will consider next week a major variance request from Peoria company Lumber Salisbury, LLC for the property at 1 Logan Ave. The two major variances it’s requesting approval are for an 8.74 feet front yard setback and a 5 feet side yard setback.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 in the city council chambers at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The vacant .47 acre property, adjacent to the gas station at Gilbert and Main streets, is owned by MMT Properties, LLC of Champaign.
Proposed construction is an urgent care medical office. Major variance requests is for reduction of the front yard on the west side from 12 feet to 8.74 feet, and reduction of yard requirement on the north and east sides from 10 feet to 5 feet.
Reasons stated for the request: the small size and irregular configuration of the existing parcel creates a practical difficulty to construct the proposed facility in accordance with ordinance setback requirements. The irregular configuration of the existing parcel creates a special condition which is not generally applicable to other properties in the zoning district.
The proposed building location will meet the requirement 10 feet side and rear setbacks. The adjacent sidewalks will be set back from property lines by 5 feet.
In other business next week, the zoning commission will consider a special-use permit request from Chad Bryant, who lives on Golf Terrace. He’s requesting approval of a special-use permit for property on Old Ottawa Road, zoned agriculture, for the use of an athletic training facility on the site.
The property is across from Denvale West, with 33.88 wooded acres available, and proposed use is for a home and small personal training studio and longevity center.
The city’s future land use map designates that site for low-density residential.
According to city staff, the special-use permit is acceptable.
“This is a low density business that will be located on a larger parcel of land. We do not feel that there will be any adverse impacts as a result of this new construction or by the intended use,” city staff stated.
Danville Grants and Planning Manager Logan Cronk said the site is just outside city limits.
He’s received a couple phone calls from residents asking questions about the permit request.
Cronk said Bryant plans to keep his DC Fitness center in downtown Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.