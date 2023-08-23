Lakeview College of Nursing (LCN) and OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center (OSF) have created a new partnership that will establish a dedicated education unit at OSF Sacred Heart. A blessing ceremony of the dedicated education unit took place this week to mark the beginning of this new venture.
This partnership will provide Lakeview students with consistency in their clinical experiences and provide OSF with new opportunities for employees who have an interest in educating future nurses, according to nurse leaders from each entity.
Brittany Lawson, dean of nursing and an assistant professor at LCN, and Julie Welch, chief nursing officer at OSF Sacred Heart, are optimistic this will not only lead to better opportunities for students and staff members but be good for the community at large.
“We are excited to build this partnership that will enhance the experience that our students have on the clinical floor,” said Lawson. “This will allow for better alignment with our outcomes. Students will be receiving more individualized attention that will help them be successful while they are in our program and as they begin their nursing career.”
Welch said that OSF nurses who are partnered with the nursing students will receive specialized training so they will be able to enhance the student’s educational experience and grow in their own role as a professional nurse.
“Our hope is that this program will foster continuity of care and encourage new nursing graduates to choose to work at an OSF HealthCare facility,” said Welch. “We believe that once the students experience the caring atmosphere at OSF, they will want to pursue employment here and continue to work with some of our outstanding nurses. Ultimately, this could have a big impact on the local community as we recruit and retain some of the best nurses in the area.”
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree in Danville and Charleston, Illinois, and has focused entirely on nursing education in the Danville Area since 1894. OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center is a 174-bed comprehensive health care facility serving Danville, Illinois. It was established in 1882 in a 14-room former hotel by the Franciscan Sisters of the Sacred Heart. The team of 436 Mission Partners provides state-of-the-art therapeutic, diagnostic, medical, surgical and support services to our patients and their families. OSF HealthCare is a Catholic, 15-hospital health system serving Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, driven by the Mission to serve with the greatest care and love.
