DANVILLE –OSF HealthCare is pleased to welcome Tracy Packer, APRN, to its growing list of providers in the Danville community.
Packer specializes in pulmonary medicine and diseases involving the respiratory tract. Prior to becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked as a nurse and respiratory therapist with OSF HealthCare.
“Having a background in respiratory care lead me to pulmonology medicine,” she said. “Having worked with that population for over 20 years, I am very interested in helping patients live their very best quality of life.”
Packer received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, and completed the nurse practitioner program at Resurrection University.
She will practice out of the OSF Medical Group – Pulmonology at 800 N. Logan Ave. in Danville.
Appointments can be made online, or by calling 217-431-4080.
