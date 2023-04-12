Cheryl Weaver, a pharmacist at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, and her son, Kevin, are happy and healthy adults thanks to donors giving the gift of life.
Cheryl and Kevin suffered from polycystic kidneys, a hereditary disease. But each is the recipient of a transplant kidney that allowed them to go off dialysis and regain independent living.
“They are very special people,” Cheryl Weaver said of organ donors. “It’s a hard time in life when someone passes away, and they have to make a critical decision to donate. That decision is what saved me.”
On Thursday, Cheryl Weaver will join leaders from OSF Heart of Mary and Gift of Hope at 1 p.m. to mark National Donate Life Month by raising a Gift of Hope flag outside the hospital.
A separate ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, featuring comments from OSF leaders and people impacted by organ donation.
Gift of Hope coordinates the organ and tissue donation process and provides education about the importance of organ and tissue donation to the public and health care professionals in Illinois and northwest Indiana.
As one of 57 organ procurement organizations hat make up the nation’s donation system, Gift of Hope works with 180 hospitals and serves more than 12 million people in the donation service area.
Since 1986, Gift of Hope’s efforts have saved the lives of more than 23,000 organ transplant recipients and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of tissue transplant recipients, according to the Gift of Hope website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.