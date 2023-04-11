DANVILLE — OSF HealthCare officials said completed renovations in OSF’s primary care and prompt care building at 707 N. Logan Ave. in Danville is a great cause for celebration.
“It’s great to finally see this space done,” said Marcia Cooper, vice president of operations, OSF Medical Group.
“Really the renovation and expansion has really been long anticipated. We started working on this before Covid. And we all know what we did during those two years. So it’s nice to get to this point today,” Cooper said on Monday.
She said the renovated space looked “really nice” when she walked through Monday morning.
OSF HealthCare leaders, community representatives and others gathered Monday morning to celebrate a months-long renovation designed to improve patient care in Danville.
OSF hosted a primary care office blessing and dedication for its new primary care and occupational health clinics.
The first-floor renovation and expansion allow for all of the office’s primary care providers to be in one location.
OSF has seven adult primary care providers.
“We could not place them all in one department or even on the same floor with the former layout,” Cooper said.
“OSF HealthCare care plan models work most effectively when providers of the same specialty share the same space,” said Tracy Rix, manager of physician office, OSF Medical Group. “This makes it more efficient to deliver care and live the OSF Mission of serving with the greatest care and love.”
Cooper said the providers can share resources and staff.
Three clinics also will be in the primary care space.
A post-discharge clinic provides follow-up visits for hospitalized patients to make sure they are recovering as expected and their needs are being met. This helps prevent hospital re-admissions.
“The team here has done a great job with our hospital discharge clinic,” Cooper said.
The nurse clinic provides hypertension and diabetes education, Medicare wellness exams and advanced care planning.
A third clinic supports people on anti-coagulation medication.
These clinics allow for a lot of people to be cared for in the community, Cooper said.
The renovations also allow OSF to soon expand primary care hours to give residents expanded access to care. Primary care will be available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“We believe this transformed space will prove to be valuable to many of our area residents, as it provides more convenient access to health care,” Cooper said.
The expansion also paved the way for a standalone occupational health department with care provided by advanced practice registered nurse Haleigh Wadsworth.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. OSF is looking to partner with area businesses to expand its occupational medicine services in Vermilion County.
“Our occupational health providers understand the importance of healthy workforce, a work-safe environment and the right health care partner. We have the expertise, experience and technology needed to help enable everyone to succeed at their job,” said Ann Humphrey, manager, OSF Occupational Health, Eastern Region.
“As a health care partner, we give employers the peace of mind that comes with knowing the health of their workforce is in expert hands, backed up by full resources of OSF HealthCare,” Humphrey said.
“Wellness and educational services help prevent illness and injuries and keep down work-related costs. We’re the first to know about medical recalls, communicable diseases and the latest treatments in occupational health space,” Humphrey said. “From drug and alcohol testing to return-to-work evaluations, pre-employment physicals and wellness services, OSF occupational health is here to partner with our employers to meet the needs of their employees.”
Father Deusdedit Byomuhangi performed a blessing of the OSF mission partner hands and the space.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the renovation is just one more feather in the cap for OSF. He thanked OSF for serving the community.
