DANVILLE — The closure of the birthing center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville will be a months-long closure due to staffing.
The closure will affect about 20 to 30 expectant local mothers a month, said OSF Sacred Heart President Ned Hill.
Hill said nationwide there are issues in having enough medical providers.
According to a press release, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana are strengthening their partnership and collaboration.
Beginning Tuesday, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana.
“Across the nation, limited health care resources are placing a strain on patients and health care professionals,” said Carol Friesen, chief executive officer for the eastern region of OSF HealthCare, which includes OSF facilities in Champaign and Vermilion counties. “We are committed to our Mission and to providing exceptional patient care. For this reason, we’ve decided to expand access to our Urbana birthing facility.”
Effective Tuesday, the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart in Danville will temporarily close as patients are redirected to OSF Heart of Mary. Outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health and pediatric services will continue at OSF Sacred Heart and OSF Heart of Mary, as well as OSF Medical Group in both communities, as usual.
“Staffing is our biggest challenge right now, and by combining forces, we are able to ensure each mother, child and family who needs us is able to have our undivided attention and a care plan that is customized to their precise needs,” said Friesen.
The birthing center at OSF Heart of Mary is well-prepared to handle even the most complex births due to OSF clinicians’ skills and experience, ensuring the safest medical care is provided with great love and compassion. In addition, OSF Heart of Mary operates a Level II+ nursery with a team of board-certified neonatology nurse practitioners on-site around the clock.
“If complications arise, our Ministry has the capabilities to care for high-risk situations,” said Friesen. “We also have the ability to use Life Flight services to air lift any high-risk mom and baby to OSF Heart of Mary or OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria should the baby need a neonatal intensive care unit.”
Tours of the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary are available now. The center features labor and delivery suites with oversized tubs and private post-partum suites. In addition, extended family and friends are invited to visit the Welcome Center and Family Oasis.
OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners, what they call their employees, in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access – with 2,089 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers.
OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups.
This is a temporary relocation of delivery services from Danville to Urbana. It won’t be made permanent, Hill reassures the community.
He said they are 100 percent committed as a Ministry to have labor and delivery services in Danville. Recruiting efforts for medical providers continue.
“We’re working hard,” Hill added. “We’re in hard recruitment mode right now.”
He said three of four obstetric providers in the last six months have left or will be leaving the community.
Hill said Dr. Mohannad Rajjoub and Dr. Karima Shmila, who went to Urbana, have left.
Carle has two physicians at the Danville hospital, according to Carle officials.
