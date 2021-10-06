URBANA – As a health care Ministry, OSF HealthCare works to build strong relationships with like-minded health care providers, and is excited to announce that OSF HealthCare and Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) have entered into an agreement to transition all OSF PRO emergency ground transportation services in Champaign and Vermilion Counties to AMT. The timeframe for the transition is still being determined, but it is expected to be completed in early 2022.
OSF PRO is OSF HealthCare’s emergency transport service in Champaign and Vermilion Counties. All OSF PRO assets will be donated to AMT, which will operate under the name AMT East. Founded in 1991 as a private, not-for-profit organization, AMT is the premier provider of emergency and scheduled ambulance services in central and western Illinois, as well as parts of Iowa. AMT is the only downstate ambulance service nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).
As part of this agreement. AMT has pledged to make significant capital investment to standardize vehicles and equipment, consistent with AMT’s operations across central Illinois. AMT also intends to offer employment to current OSF PRO Mission Partners (employees) and recognize years of service.
“This transition allows OSF to stay true to our core competency of operating a patient-centered health care system,” said Chad Boore, chief executive officer of OSF HealthCare’s eastern region. “We are excited to leverage the talent and expertise of this state-of-the-art transportation services provider. Through teamwork and collaboration, OSF and AMT will be able to seamlessly provide access to quality emergency health care to the communities we serve.”
“Advanced Medical Transport is eager to embrace the community and build upon the tradition of prompt, skilled, compassionate healthcare provided by OSF PRO,” said AMT Vice President of Business Development Todd Baker, “We are honored by this exciting opportunity to share our services and grow relationships in Champaign and Vermilion Counties.”
OSF PRO and AMT are committed to ensuring continued access to quality care and services for every area resident during this transition. Patients will see no change in care or emergency response.
