URBANA – OSF HealthCare recently added a behavioral health specialist to better serve Champaign-Urbana and surrounding areas, including Vermilion County residents.
The addition of Linda Derum, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of behavioral health care at the OSF Medical Group office at 1405 W. Park Street, Urbana.
Dr. Derum offers a number of specialties including psychiatry, mental health care for children and the intersection of mental health issues and the law.
“Psychiatry allows me to help the whole person in a way that improves not only their own life, but also the lives of the people they love,” Dr. Derum said. “I treat every individual with respect. I listen to their concerns and use my skills to provide the proper treatment for each situation.”
Dr. Derum received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and medical degree from Wayne State University. She has held teaching positions at Southern Illinois School of Medicine in Springfield and the University of Illinois College of Medicine. Dr. Derum has lived in the Champaign-Urbana area since 1990.
For more information on appointment availability with Dr. Derum, call (217) 337-4310.
