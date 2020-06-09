DANVILLE – LeStan Hoskins recognizes community members are hurting right now and need to hear a positive message.
“Looking at all the racial tension and COVID-19 worries, people need help right now,” he said Monday. “People need to hear a positive message. Hope has a name and it’s Jesus.”
That’s why Hoskins, who is a master of divinity candidate, and his wife, Jennifer, decided to organize and sponsor an event this weekend to help the community heal through prayer and music.
“It was on my heart,” Hoskins said. “I didn’t know what people would think (of such an event).”
Rise Up Danville will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday on the outside grassy area at the Community of God Church, 535 S. Bowman Ave. There is ample parking at the church, but guests can also park across Bowman Avenue at Douglas Park as overflow parking.
The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Food from C&D Barbecue will be available for free at the end of the event so people can take it home to eat due to COVID-19 concerns.
Mike Cunningham, pastor of the New Jerusalem World Outreach Church, will be the master of ceremonies at the event, with special guest speakers to include pastors Greg Taylor of Second Church of Christ, Thomas Miller of New Life Church of Faith, Jon Neal of Life Church, and Nate Lenstra of the Hope Center, and Hoskins, who is a candidate to minister for the Community of God Church.
Contemporary worship music will be provided by singers Christian Cunningham, Jennifer Hoskins and Tammy Robinson, organist Leonard Bryant and Nyrell Maze on the drums.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. will wrap up the evening with closing remarks.
“We will have people praying for specific things, such as unity in our city and for our city officials,” Hoskins said. “We will be praying against violence, injustice and racism, and praying for healing, restoration and forgiveness.
“Blacks are tired, and there are pockets of people that are hurting and are angry, and we need to redirect that energy into something positive,” he said. “Our city and our country need to heal.”
Hoskins said he and his wife and their friend, Tia Awodeha, have been hard at work organizing this event.
“She has a gift for planning,” he said of Awodeha, joking, “She was like a third wheel, but in a good way.
“We put a lot of effort and energy into this, but it’s worth it,” he added. “I hope it is fruitful for our city. I want to make a difference.
“I want people to come together and work together to make our city a better place,” Hoskins said.
Jennifer Hoskins said Platinum Apparel has donated T-shirts with the Rise Up Danville logo on the front and #DanvilleProud on the back.
“We will sell them at the event, and she will sell them on her web store,” she said.
Jennifer said she hopes the gathering will become an annual event.
“We want to keep it a positive event for the community,” she said. “We don’t want to forget. We want to be present and aware.”
COVID-19 safety measures will be followed at the event including social distancing 6 feet apart, and hand sanitizer and extra masks will be provided for those who need a mask. No public restrooms will be available.
