DANVILLE — The tradition lives on.
Danville Noon Kiwanis continues to find ways to raise money for local children and youth agencies in our community.
This year, the group’s annual one-day Pancake Day event brought more than 3,000 people to the David S. Palmer Arena. Through the generosity of sponsors, ticket sales, and dedicated volunteers, more than $21,000 was given away last week at the group’s Day of Giving event.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child at a time. Danville Noon Kiwanis has been serving our local community for more than 100 years.
The group has invested thousands of dollars into area youth and children services. It currently has more than 35 members who attend weekly meetings at noon every Thursday at the VFW in Danville.
“We are so grateful for those who continue to serve and support Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day. We are excited to share that our club is growing. Giving away even more funding this year is a testament to the generosity of our community and dedication of our club members,” stated Danville Noon Kiwanis President Terri Davis. “We want to make sure we celebrate those who make this event possible and the agencies that are working to positively impact our local children.”
The group celebrated its 3rd Annual Day of Giving on April 20 at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene in Danville.
Checks were presented to more than 25 local organizations.
Organizations and awards: High school scholarships, $3,000; Boys & Girls Club of Danville, $2,000; Project Success, $500; Women’s Care Clinic of Danville, $1,000; Danville Bears Football Club, $250; Hooves of Hope, $1,000; Danville Family YMCA, $1,750; Vermilion County Conservation Foundation, $500; Vermilion County DARE, $500; Salvation Army, $500; Peer Court, Inc., $1,000; CASA, $1,000; Fellowship of Christian Athletes, $250; Vermilion County 4-H Federation, $250; Vermilion County Red White & Blue – car seats, $500; Fair Hope Children’s Ministries – new building, $500; Vermilion County Museum Society – 3rd Grade Vermilion County history, $500; Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, $250; Prairielands Council, Boy Scouts of America, $250; Danville Music Boosters, $300; Danville High School Madrigal Singers, $300; Kiwanis Youth Programs (BHRA Key Club), $204; Food for the Children Program – back pack, $500; Arts in the Park, $500; Dayspring Women’s & Children’s Shelter, $1,000; The Hope Center, $1,000; The Dwelling Place, $750; Vermilion County Youth Orchestra, $500; and Shop With A Cop, $500.
The total amount given: $21,054.
Anyone who would like to get involved with the Danville Noon Kiwanis can contact: noonkiwanisdanville@gmail.com or find the group on Facebook at facebook.com/Danvillenoonkiwanis.
