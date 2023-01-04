A candidate forum is scheduled for Wednesday night for filling the 52nd District vacant seat after the death of state Sen. Scott Bennett.
According to a press release from Cari West-Henkelman, Champaign County Democratic Party vice-chairwoman, and Sandra Lawlyes, Vermilion County Democratic Party chairwoman, all applicants have been invited to appear in a public forum via Zoom on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CST.
The list of applicants for Scott Bennett’s Senate seat:
- Andrew Quarnstrom
- Carol Ammons
- Cristina M Manuel
- Cynthia Cunningham
- Gianina Baker
- Kyle Patterson
- Matthew Sullard
- Mickensy Ellis-White
- Mike Ingram
- Paul Faraci
(David Palmer has decided to withdraw his name from consideration.)
The applicants will have the opportunity to speak for five minutes about their candidacy. There will be no questioning of the applicants. The applicants have all submitted answers to a questionnaire provided to them by an advisory committee. The applicants’ questionnaire responses can be found on the counties’ Facebook pages.
West-Henkelman and Lawlyes say they are hopeful a candidate will be chosen and ready to be sworn in on Jan. 11, 2023.
