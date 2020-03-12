DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire Wednesday as “suspicious in nature” and an arrest has been made in the case.
Carlise R. Atkins, 34, of 1607 Beechwood, Apt. 203, was listed on arrest records Thursday at the Public Safety Building on charges of aggravated arson.
Firefighters responded Wednesday to the same address and saw heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. The building houses eight apartments, but the fire was contained to just one unit.
Danville police responded at 9:15 a.m. — the same time as the fire department — to assist with the investigation at Green Meadows Apartment Buildings.
The investigation revealed that the fire was the result of arson. During the investigation, Atkins became a suspect, Police Commander Josh Webb said in a press release Thursday.
“Atkins is a resident of the building that burned and the fire originated in her apartment,” Webb said in the release.
Atkins was taken into custody and transported to the Vermilion County Public Safety Building around 12:10 p.m. She is awaiting her arraignment in Vermilion County court.
Chief Don McMasters said with the fire and water to put it out, damages were estimated at $30,000. He said he could not comment on the fire being an arson since it was under investigation, but that it was “of a suspicious nature.”
Upon arrival, there was the possibility of someone still inside when firefighters arrived on scene, but a search found no one.
No injuries were reported and firefighters were on scene until 1:32 p.m.
The investigation into this incident continues, Webb said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
