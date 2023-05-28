DANVILLE – Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 awarded its 2023 scholarship to Danville High School student Mackenzie Blanden at its meeting on May 16.
The Olive Branch Scholarship is a one-time award to a graduating high school senior to assist a student in paying for tuition, books, fees, housing and other costs of attending college or other post-secondary education programs.
At the presentation ceremony held at the lodge, Blanden spoke about her goals and plans and how furthering her education will help her help others in the future. The lodge is honored to be able to help her accomplish her academic goals.
The Olive Branch Scholarship program is one of many Masonic related scholarship programs in Illinois. These many programs award more than $500,000 in scholarships to post-secondary students each year.
Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 has been a member of the Danville and Vermilion County community for more than 175 years and is a local unit of the Fraternity of Freemasons whose members support each other as they seek to become the best men they can be.
For more information about Freemasonry or the lodge, email the lodge at olivebranch38@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
