The Old Town Preservation Association will be undertaking an annual task this week of nominating and voting on preservation candidates for the 32nd Annual Old Town Preservation Association’s Legacy Awards.
The group meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor meeting room of the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St.
The group invites members and guests to attend their monthly meetings, which are the third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. and usually at the library.
Dues are $15 for senior, $20 individual, $25 family, $30 not for profit, $50 corp/civic and for lifetime dues, it’s $200 for individual and $300 for family.
Last year’s Legacy Award winners were: Bob and Emily Brown, remodeling buildings and maintaining antique interior features for businesses in Hoopeston; Hoopeston’s Save the Lorraine Foundation; and Amy and Troy Wasson of The Local Farmhouse boutique in Danville;
The Legacy Awards promote preservation and recognize interior and exterior renovations, landscaping, historic building additions and preservation advocates.
People can nominate a business, home, apartment building, interior and/or exterior improvements, additions, garages and porches.
A presentation of this year’s awards will be May 18.
Old Town Preservation Association member Spring Minier said other events also are scheduled for the group this year, including its annual summer picnic on June 15 at the Songer Pavilion at Lake Vermilion County Park. Board officers will be elected at this meeting.
Current officers are: President Marge Prideaux, Secretary Sandy Calhoun, Treasurer Mary Hous, Membership Chairwoman Marilyn Blanton, Corresponding Chairman Fontella Krout and Publicity Chairman Spring Minier.
The group also continues to discuss another possible tea towel fundraiser through the Danville Farmers’ Market, and historic house tour.
Old Town Preservation Assocation Recording Secretary Sandy Calhoun has been planning a fundraiser in one of the homes she owns on Franklin Street in Danville.
The structure has ties to the Palmer family and was built as a parsonage. The home has been restored. She has talked about having an open house and showcasing the historical home’s features.
Proceeds from past tea and other fundraisers go toward agencies for preservation efforts. Donations have gone to Harrison Park Clubhouse, the Lorraine Theater, Fischer Theatre, Vermilion County Museum, Vermilion County War Museum and Douglas Park garden.
Old Town Preservation Association formed in June 1989 to foster and encourage the preservation and conservation of the natural and built environment of Danville and the surrounding areas. Sharing in importance to Old Town are the stately old houses and commercial buildings, and the Lincoln sites, as well as the special places connecting each of us to Danville; our neighborhoods, schools, churches, and businesses.
The group had a Christmas dinner at Jocko’s in December, and has monthly meeting speakers, such as now retired city employee Steve Lane who talked in February about the riverfront, trails and Carle property. The group heard about demolitions and city projects in March from alderwoman Carolyn Wands. The group doesn’t meet in January.
In November, members heard from the war museum’s Jim Kouzmanoff.
The group has about 20-25 people at meetings.
Old Town Preservation Association also is on Facebook.
