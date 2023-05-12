DACC and the Old National Bank Foundation held a “Big Check” ceremony to commemorate Old National’s $200,000 grant to support DACC’s Middle College program to help high-school dropouts earn a diploma. Shown here are the Old National Bank Foundation’s Amber Holle, Denise Crowder, Diana Wilczynski, Matt Smiley, OJ Harrison, Robert Smith, Lesly Flores, Dan Callahan and Diane Hyatt. From DACC are DACC Foundation Executive Director Tonya Hill, Business & Technology Dean Terri Cummings, Adult Education Dean Terry Goodwin, and Middle College Director Judy Bowie.