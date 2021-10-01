ST. JOSEPH — A Thursday evening accident took the life of an Ogden woman, and sent two women from Danville, and another from Catlin, to the hospital.
Friday morning, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Stephanie M. Costa, 33, of Ogden, died at the scene.
Preliminary investigative details from the Illinois State Police state that Costa, driving a black 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage, was traveling eastbound on US Route 150 at Champaign County 2550 E. Ariel M. Mercer, 28, from Catlin, was traveling westbound on US Route 150 at the same location.
For unknown reasons, Costa crossed the centerline and struck Mercer head-on.
Mercer, along with passengers Debra A. January, 40, and Brooke E. Sims, 28, both of Danville, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.
An autopsy was scheduled for later Friday at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility, and an inquest may be held at a later date, Northrup said.
This crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office.
