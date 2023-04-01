Election Day locally is just three days away and election officials say they are ready.
“Historically, we don’t normally see a high turnout for the consolidated elections even though it is our local government we are voting on. We have had an average voter turnout so far with early voting being 172 and our vote-by-mail being 654,” according to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office.
“I expect the election to run as it traditionally has in the past. We currently have 38 precincts with 125 election judges scheduled to work. We are on track with our process of setting up and preparing for Tuesday,” according to Wilson.
She continued, “We haven’t had any challenges so far this election. We are hoping to keep our record of last election and have our unofficial results posted by 9 p.m.”
County results on election night can be found by visiting https://il-vermilion.pollresults.net/.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday.
Wilson said, “Advice for voters would be for them to make sure they educated themselves on the candidates and to ask questions on anything they are unsure about.”
Early voting still can occur today from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in addition to on Election Day.
A voter’s designated polling place can be found on the county clerk’s website, Danville Election Commission website or a voter’s ID card.
Voters in Vermilion County have a school facility and resources 1 percent sales tax referendum to vote on.
In Hoopeston, voters have a referendum question on the ballot regarding Hoopeston Community Unit School District No. 11 and board membership at large.
The question reads: “Shall members of the Board of Education of Hoopeston Area Community Unit School District No. 11, Vermilion, Iroquois and Ford Counties, Illinois, be elected in 2025 and thereafter, at large and without restriction by area of residence within the district instead of the current that four members on the board of education shall be selected from Grant Township 23N Range 12W congressional township and the remaining three members of the board of education shall be selected from other townships in the school district?”
There are several school board races throughout Vermilion County including in Hoopeston, Georgetown, Westville, Salk Fork, Bismarck and Armstrong.
The villages of Catlin, Fairmount, Indianola, Oakwood, Allerton, Rankin, Sidell and Westville have village trustee races. In Hoopeston, Jeff Wise is the lone candidate for the unexpired two-year term for mayor. Ward 2 in Hoopeston has two people running for one alderperson seat.
Danville Election Commission Executive Director Sandy Delhaye said they’ve seen 569 walk-in, early voters for Danville’s election at their office downstairs at 201 N. Vermilion St.
The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday and also 9 a.m.to noon on Saturday.
“We mailed 1,071 vote-by-mail ballots,” Delhaye said. “We have received in our office 663, as of (Friday), vote-by-mail ballots.”
She said they are expecting about a 30-32 percent voter turnout for this election, largely due to the mayoral race. The 2019 election turnout was 26 percent.
“It’s been steady,” Delhaye said of voters so far.
There are about 15,382 active voters in the city limits.
Danville election results will be posted at https://www.vercounty.org/election-commission/election-results-information/.
In Danville, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is seeking his second four-year term. His opponent seeking her first term is Jackie Vinson, Vermilion Housing Authority executive director.
For the Danville treasurer’s race, City Treasurer Careth Klewicki is facing challenger Chris Heeren.
There are aldermen races in wards 1, 5 and 6. Those uncontested who will continue serving are Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing, Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering, Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane and Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson.
In Ward 1 Alderwoman Alesia Ford is facing challenger Ed Butler.
In Ward 5, Alderwoman Eve Ludwig is being challenged by write-in candidate Jakob Dazey.
In Ward 6, Alderman Ethan Burt is facing challenger Jon Cooper.
For Danville District 118 school board, there are six candidates for three seats.
Candidates are: incumbents Christopher Easton, Thomas Miller and Tyson Parks and newcomers Alice Payne, Kim Corley and Tierra Brown.
There are four open seats, but no candidate filed for a two-year unexpired term, only four-year terms. The school board will need to make an appointment to that two-year term.
For Danville Area Community College’s Board of Trustees, three candidates are running for three six-year terms: newcomer Maruti Seth and incumbents Terry Hill and Dave Harby.
