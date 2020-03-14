Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. announced Friday night that all city buildings will be closed Monday, March 16, through Sunday, March 29, with the exception of the regularly scheduled March 17 city council meeting.
All city staff will report to work to continue to maintain normal operations.
Any reports and/or money due to the city during this time will receive a 14-day extension of submission without penalty.
City staff will continue to be available via email and telephone during normal business hours.
Danville District 118 Schools
Danville District 118 school officials announced these changes as a result of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to close the state's schools March 17 through March 30.
Danville District 118 students will not report to school or programs beginning Monday, March 16.
All Danville District 118 staff will report Monday, March 16, at the regular time.
The district will activate its emergency learning plan as well as plan to provide meals for the school week of March 16- March 20 through a concentrated distribution model to Danville District 118 families who may need this additional support.
Distribution will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday, March 16, in Mark Denman Elementary School parking lot and 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 16, in South View Upper Elementary parking lot.
Danville District 118's regular spring break is March 20 through March 27. School officials will continue to communicate through a combination of Alert Now messages, the district's web page and Facebook page.
Hoopeston Area schools
Hoopeston Area School District will be closed Tuesday, March 17, through Monday, March 30. There will be no practice or games during those days.
Also, there will be no parent-teacher conferences and the high school open house is canceled.
First Baptist Christian School
As per Gov. Pritzker's announcement, First Bapstist Christian School will be closed Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31.
