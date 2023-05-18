DANVILLE — Three Danville police officers and a Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputy were recognized by the Danville City Council Tuesday night for their heroic actions during a fire in March.
Those recognized with life-saving awards: Danville Police Department officers Scott Showers, Jared Greer, Ayden Lamar and Damon Bellik; and Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Seth Moody.
In a first Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said he’s seen, the police department also recognized 11-year-old Andrew Dampier, whose family he helped saved in the fire.
At 4:46 a.m. March 26, Lamar and Greer observed smoke coming out of the doors of 1228 Garden Drive. The officers crawled on hands and knees under the smoke through lower level waking residents and evacuating them.
They found a mother and her two children in an upstairs apartment trapped. The officers, including Bellik and Deputy Moody, climbed up to the window using an air conditioning unit and lifting each other up to the window and lowered the children down to each other from the second-story window and then caught the mother, Rebecca, when she jumped.
Officers then found another trapped resident on the other side of building with his body out of the second story window as smoke was pouring out. They were able to keep the resident calm until the Danville Fire Department arrived on the scene moments later, in which firefighters did a ladder rescue.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said first responders put their lives on the line every day and lives were saved in this case.
Yates said officers Lamar and Greer were already in that area for a loud noise complaint. They then observed smoke coming from a building and checked on it. They were the first aware of a possible fire. No one had yet been dispatched.
They called for assistance after determining it was an active fire and there were people inside.
“This incident is a true example of the teamwork with Danville and Vermilion County first responders,” Yates said.
The officers received a standing ovation in the city council chambers.
Yates also gave Dampier a recognition certificate for his part in helping get his family awake and out of the building.
Yates told Dampier he should be proud of himself.
Also Tuesday, the council heard a Harrison Park Golf Course presentation about being busy with golfers, in addition to irrigation and other needs.
In other business, the council approved: amending Chapter 77 of city code to reflect current traffic-signaled intersections; locations of school-signalized controls; and stop or yield sign locations, including yield signs changed to stop signs at Eastgate Court and frontage roads with the increased traffic coming with the casino; and increasing the professional services agreement for various bridge repairs, Phase 2, by $58,000. The contract with Farnsworth Group was increased from $564,000 to $622,000. Extra costs relate to permitting processes and some changes to repair and rehabilitation plans of 10 of the city’s bridges, including joint replacement to ensure their longevity.
