OAKWOOD — Oakwood Community Unit School District 76 board members Wednesday night ratified a four-year contract with the district’s certified and noncertified staff.
The contract will be retroactive to July 1 and run through June 30, 2024. The contract already had been ratified by Oakwood Education Association on Aug. 28.
“We had a final meeting on the agreement Aug. 27, and the next day the Oakwood Education Association took a vote on it,” Superintendent Larry Maynard said. “It passed extremely well.”
The school board’s bargaining and negotiations committee recommended that the board ratify the contract, which covers 138 employees, during a special meeting Wednesday.
“It covers everyone in the district, except bus drivers, administrators and unit office workers,” Maynard said.
The dollar amounts of the pay increases vary depending on an employee’s job and are incremental during each of the four years. The new contract also increases the health insurance cap, meaning that the district will increase what it pays toward the employees’ coverage.
“We have two different trains we’re chasing,” Maynard said. “One is the state minimum wage laws in which the increases are already determined for us, and the other is the teacher minimum salary laws in Illinois.
“We had to figure out how we could meet the guidelines and the challenges,” he said.
Maynard said the whole negotiation process, which began June 6, was amicable.
“It was a 14-week process, and we had all of our discussions out in the open,” he said. “We met every two weeks until we got down to the end and then we met once a week.”
Each meeting started with a meal and conversation, he said.
“I’ve never experienced such respect and orderliness as I’ve experienced during these negotiations,” Maynard said.
“The most important thing is the process because that’s what everyone remembers, so you want to do it respectfully and orderly and support everyone,” he added.
