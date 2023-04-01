DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston awarded numerous scholarships for the Spring 2023 semester.
Area students who received awards include the following:
- Samantha Christison of Oakwood, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Christison attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Cory Coffman of Hoopeston, IL received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Coffman attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Mason Coon of Ogden, IL received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship. Coon attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Marianna Craighead of Milford, IL received the Ray and Alice Foreman Memorial Scholarship. Craighead attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Jakarrah Dandridge of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Dandridge attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Gabrielle Doss of Hoopeston, IL received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Doss attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Jamal Drea of Hoopeston, IL received the Pam Taylor Scholarship and a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. Drea attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Harley Epley of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship and the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Scholarship. Epley attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Mariah Flores of Georgetown, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Flores attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Paiton Frerichs of Fithian, IL received the Next Generation of Caring Scholarship and a Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. Frerichs attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Kaitlyn Goodrum of Hoopeston, IL received the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship. Goodrum attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Cindy Ho of Danville, IL received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship. Ho attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Kaitlyn Loewenstein of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Loewenstein attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Emily Melecosky of Westville, IL received the Next Generation of Caring Scholarship. Melecosky attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Abbie Morman of Muncie, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Morman attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Christina Oakley of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Oakley attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Ashley Pascual of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Pascual attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Adrianne Pate of Danville, IL received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Pate attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Jackson Powell of Oakwood, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Powell attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Kristina Rentrop of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship and a Dean’s Scholarship. Rentrop attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Rancey Rouse of Danville, IL received the Gene Rudisill Fund Trust Scholarship. Rouse attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
- Haley Shaw of Oakwood, IL received the Charlotte Ann Russell Charitable Trust Scholarship. Shaw attends Lakeview’s Danville, IL, Campus.
Lakeview College of Nursing Scholarships are made possible by generous donations to the College’s scholarship endowment fund. Scholarships are awarded based on criteria established by the donor and each applicant’s financial need and/or academic merit.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution specializing in nursing education in the Danville, IL, area since 1894. Lakeview began offering the program in Charleston, IL, in the fall of 2001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.