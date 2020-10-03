DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing recently held three ceremonies to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program.
Students from the local area who participated in one of the ceremonies held on the College’s Charleston and Danville campuses include the following:
Destiny Bell of Hoopeston. Bell attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Caitlyn Blakeney of Westville. Blakeney attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Julianna Flores of Danville. Flores attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Lesli Frye of Oakwood. Frye attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Kaitlyn Holycross of Danville. Holycross attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Devon Miezio of Ogden. Miezio attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Mackenzie Noel of Bismarck. Noel attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Chloe Stalcup of Covington, Ind. Stalcup attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Tamara Tilley of Rankin. Tilley attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
Kaitlin Carter of Villa Grove. Carter attends Lakeview’s Charleston Campus.
Macie Wilson of Savoy. Wilson attends Lakeview’s Danville Campus.
The College’s faculty, who were also wearing white coats, cloaked the students with their new garments. The white color of the coat represents compassionate caring, and the student’s receipt of the jacket demonstrates a commitment to this compassionate and humanistic care, according to Carolyn Rauch, who is an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing. Rauch spoke at two of the events about the symbolism that the white coat represents.
“Historically, the white coat ceremony has been reserved for a college of medicine as a way of welcoming new physicians into professional practice. The new physicians would receive their white lab coats upon graduation in recognition of their accomplishment,” Rauch said.
Within the nursing community, the right of passage into professional practice has traditionally been symbolized by graduates receiving their college’s official nursing pin. Although this tradition continues, the nursing profession, as well as overall healthcare, has changed, explained Rauch.
Members of Lakeview’s Student Government Association led the Nightingale Nursing Pledge and the White Coat Oath. Students recited verses that call for practicing the profession to the best of their ability as well as to promote, advocate and strive to protect the health, safety, and rights of the patient.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894 and in Charleston since 2001.
