DANVILLE — Lakeview College of Nursing held a White Coat Ceremony in September to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor’s degree nursing program.
Area students who were honored include the following:
- Mason Coon of Ogden, IL. Coon attends the College’s Danville Campus.
- Kaitlyn Loewenstein of Danville, IL. Loewenstein attends the College’s Danville Campus.
- Jackson Powell of Oakwood, IL. Powell attends the College’s Danville Campus.
- Rancey Rouse of Danville, IL. Rouse attends the College’s Danville Campus.
- Amanda Welker of Georgetown, IL. Welker attends the College’s Danville Campus.
About 25 Lakeview students participated in the recently held event at the Paris Fine Arts Center in Paris, IL.
The College’s faculty, who were also wearing white coats, cloaked the students with their new garments. The white color of the coat represents compassionate caring, and the student’s receipt of the jacket demonstrates a commitment to this compassionate and humanistic care, according to Katie King, who is an assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing. King spoke at the event about the history of the white coat and its symbolism.
“The American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the AACN, has been actively supportive of instituting the White Coat Ceremony as a symbol of commitment to caring in nursing practice. This began when the AACN partnered with the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to bring this ceremonious endeavor to the nursing colleges as it had been successfully placed in the schools of medicine since the 1980s,” said King.
King said this ceremony has been a tradition at Lakeview for many years. She has witnessed hundreds of Lakeview students getting donned in their white coats. She said the ceremony is a “tribute to the right of passage from classroom to the clinical setting,”
Nic Thomas, a 2019 Lakeview College of Nursing graduate who currently works as a nurse practitioner in Edgar County, IL, was the keynote speaker. Thomas spoke about the heart and image of nursing and about how nursing is changing in this contemporary world due to external and internal factors. “Despite the changes, nursing remains an essential practice for human survival,” said Thomas.
Thomas also mentioned that it wasn’t all that long ago that he was exactly where the students are now. “The education you will receive here will open doors that you can only imagine, but imagination is key. If you keep an open mind and an adventurous spirit and focus on your patients, the sky is the limit,” exclaimed Thomas.
Thomas closed his remarks with a quote from Patch Adams. “You treat a disease, you win, you lose. You treat a person, I guarantee you, you will win no matter what the outcome.”
Lakeview’s Student Government Association members led the Nightingale Nursing Pledge and the White Coat Oath. Students recited verses that call for practicing the profession to the best of their ability and to promote, advocate and strive to protect the patient’s health, safety and rights.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville, IL, Area since 1894 and in Charleston, IL, since 2001.
