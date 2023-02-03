The attorney for a nurse says she was fired for reporting OSF HealthCare hospitals for jeopardizing the health and safety of patients.
According to a press release sent on behalf of attorney David Fish of Fish Potter Bolaños law firm, Lisa Comrie, the firm’s client, is a registered nurse and risk management professional with more than 25 years of experience. The release claims that OSF HealthCare, whose headquarters are in Peoria, fired her in March 2022 because she repeatedly opposed and complained to management, verbally and in writing, about policies and practices that she said jeopardized the health, safety and legal rights of patients at OSF facilities: Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, and Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
The press release lists a litany of incidents that led to what Comrie claims was her termination in retaliation for her complaints.
Among the incidents, the press release claims, was the handling of a COVID-19-positive patient in Danville who died in the Intensive Care Unit. The patient’s body size did not fit through the hospital’s morgue door.
The release states that Comrie, outside of normal business hours, found a morgue that would accept the body and arranged the transportation for it, thus mitigating further decomposition. Comrie’s attorney claims that allowing the body to decompose potentially for days would have violated Illinois law requiring the dignified treatment of patients’ remains and risked transmission of COVID-19 to other patients and staff.
Additionally, Comrie claims gender discrimination played a role in her termination.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois located in Urbana.
OSF HealthCare officials say they are unable to comment on pending litigation.
