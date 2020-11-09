DANVILLE — Barbara Standish Chapter NSDAR of Hoopeston took a trip back in time with a tour of the Vermilion County War Museum in Danville last week.
The museum has clothing, weaponry and other artifacts beginning with the Revolutionary War through Vietnam and to the present that have been bought, loaned to or donated to the museum by previous veterans or by the families from the veterans' estates. Some items are original to the wars even as far back as the Revolutionary War, some are copies of originals, all unique and interesting to see.
Sixty thousand items are in the museum, according to Larry Weatherford, including one rare item that no one else anywhere in the world has - an item of Hitler's which is in the Nazi area.
The museum also has a rare individual volunteer, a 19-year old Irish lassie by the name of Nicole Bolton-Smith whose knowledge of European history added a more rounded view to the tour instead of the one-sided point of view from our own historical knowledge. She is also well versed in the history of her native Ireland.
This trip to the war museum was the result of the Illinois State District III Director Julie Woller's visit at the joint chapter meeting between Barbara Standish and Princess Wach-E-kee Chapters' last month in Cissna Park. Woller's presentation of "Our Special Veterans: Who They Are and Why Are They Special" highlighted DAR member veterans that have served or are serving from the District III area.
One woman Jill Knappenberger from Alliance Chapter, who turned 102 last September, served in World War II at the Battle of the Bulge, one of only four women known to be in that area of the battle during that time of war.
The chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolutionary War in Illinois and nationally continue to support veterans and keep alive their history by honoring them, giving back to them in special ways both living and deceased, and keeping their sacrifices in the forefront of American history.
