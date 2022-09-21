DANVILLE — Danville schools just started the new school year, but Danville District 118 school officials already are making a change for some students and school staff for the next school year.
The D118 school board Wednesday night approved changing the 2023-2024 school year calendar for Northeast Elementary Magnet School to a traditional school calendar instead of a balanced calendar. Students would not start in July next year, but in August as the other district schools. Northeast also wouldn't have its three-week breaks in the fall and spring.
Northeast also was on a traditional calendar schedule one year during the covid pandemic.
Danville Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said it's a necessity for the safety of students and staff due to the start of the building addition and remodel project slated to go out for bids soon.
An addition will be built onto the east side of the building, off English Street, next year.
The Northeast Elementary Magnet School expansion will consist of a new gymnasium, music/band room, two additional classrooms, additional restrooms and office space. The estimated cost was $7.8 million, which also includes heating and air conditioning upgrades.
The school’s entrance also will change, having it safer to come in and with people needing to be buzzed in a second time to enter the building.
Space became more of a problem at Northeast after sixth grade was added inside the building when Cannon Elementary School closed and school changes were made.
Truex said the project will start after going out for bid in October and having the school board act on the bids.
Truex said they can start immediately with some of the outdoor items and groundwork.
D118 school board member Christopher Easton asked Truex if the calendar change was more for convenience, than necessary.
Easton said Northeast has a "pretty special" kind of atmosphere, that includes its balanced calendar and yearly learning schedule.
Truex said it's not just for convenience. It's necessary for the safety of staff and students.
"It's safety and timing," Truex said. "We need that entire summer in order to be able to complete some of the tasks without students there."
He said they can't perform some of the abatement and other tasks safely with people in the building.
Truex said there also will be ongoing work, but it will be performed in a safe manner. There will be fencing and other things to keep that area safe.
Parents were to be notified of the calendar change after the school board's vote of approval.
The school district couldn't do the work in a timely manner without changing the schedule, Truex said.
The lack of manpower and product supplies also likely will be affecting the project, he added, saying the district needs to "do it when we can."
Just for the abatement portion, they can't do it in a three-week window, he added.
In other school board business, no one spoke at a public hearing on the school district's new budget.
The school board approved the budget.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said the deficit budget shows approximately $92 million in revenue and $93 million in expenses.
Geddis said the school district has dipped into reserves to take on the Danville High School 1972 building addition remodel. The district also continues to address heating and air conditioning projects including with covid relief funding.
Again, Geddis said district officials were pleasantly surprised by anticipated Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax revenue.
"It moves us into a healthy budget," she said about an ending fund balance of about $38 million.
The 2022-2023 budget estimates $92.54 million in revenue and $93.99 million in expenditures. The deficit budget is an increase from last year when it showed $89.07 million in expenditures and $84 million in revenue. The revenue is budgeted at about 95 percent of estimates. Covid relief (ESSER) funding accounts for about $10 million in the budget. The fiscal year 2022 ending fund balance (pre-audit) is $38.86 million, with approximately $5 million more than anticipated due to collecting almost double of the CPPRT funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.