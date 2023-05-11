DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school officials have another administrative appointment to make for the next school year.
North Ridge Middle School Principal Eliza Brooks has resigned, with a July 17, 2023 effective date.
She's been with Danville District 118 for 22 years. She's been principal for 17 years, 8 of those years at North Ridge.
"I did find another job and I will not say why I am leaving. I will be the Executive Director of Middle Schools in Peoria District 150," Brooks stated. "I love my D118 family of teachers and my fellow principals. I was blessed to work with some amazing people. It is my hope to one day return to the district that groomed me and helped me become the educator I am today."
Brooks, who is a Danville High School graduate, said she's not sure who will replace her. Rumors of possible replacements already have been floating through the school district.
Among other positions the school district will have open is the assistant superintendent for secondary education, with Elizabeth Yacobi's retirement. Another position change is teacher Derrice Hightower will be dean of students at South View Upper Elementary School.
In other personnel news, negotiations between the school district and Danville Education Assocation employee union will start soon. No negotiation session dates have been set yet, according to DEA President Alan Rivers.
The current DEA contract for teachers and staff expires June 30. It covers about 570 school district employees, not including food service or custodial staff. They have their own contracts.
The school board last approved a three-year contract in 2018. The contract had a two-year extension.
