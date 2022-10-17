Danville Noon Rotary was recently approached to provide support to victims of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida.
Marco Patriots Board Member Rob Brehm said, “Literally hundreds of thousands of people have been affected in SWFL because of Hurricane Ian. The Marco Patriots reached out to the Danville Rotary Club asking for badly needed supplies, and your team of amazing people responded. Through your efforts, these supplies are being put directly into the hands of people that need them the most. And we ask for your continued support as the Marco Patriots also provide feeding sites and support for displaced individuals from Marco Island all the way up to Pine Island, Sanibel, Captiva, Matlacha and Cape Coral. With your continued contributions, we can continue our mission of helping those most affected by this devastation. Find out how you can continue to support at www.marcopatriots.org.”
After being provided with a list of needs, several members of the Danville Noon Rotary group jumped on the opportunity and were able to send many needed supplies by way of trailer to Pine Island.
Donations can continue to be made at www.marcopatriots.org.
