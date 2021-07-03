DANVILLE – On June 28, the Danville Noon Rotary installed officers for 2021-22, including newly elected President Stephen Nacco, who led his first meeting by outlining the Board’s vision for the coming year. Nacco replaced Lucas Seilhymer, whose term ran from July 1, 2020. Seilhymer led Rotarians in transitioning from weekly Zoom meetings to in-person meetings. Since May, the meeting venue of the Noon Rotary has been on Mondays in the recently restored conference room of the Fischer Theater.
Nacco identified three strategic goals for Rotarians in the coming year: developing community, encouraging business and building future leaders.
He said, “We need to find out what the next generation wants in order to attract greater diversity in our membership.”
New activities planned for the coming year include a rotating Sergeant-at-Arms and a fundraising auction of “attic treasures” with the proceeds supporting local charities.
Nacco also plans to continue producing the Rotary member guide annually. After a six-year hiatus, the printed chapter guide returned last year.
Regarding the Sergeant-at-Arms, Nacco says, “Every member will have a chance to serve in this role, which is a tradition among Rotary chapters worldwide. It’s an honor that will be passed on from one member to another each week. The Sergeant sports a flamboyant red vest and greets members at the door. The Sergeant also opens the meeting and breaks the ice each week however he or she chooses in the form of ‘fellowship.’”
Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman, a Rotary member, swore in Nacco. A member of the Danville Noon Rotary since 1988, Justice Garman was the State’s first female Supreme Court justice.
Also appointed during the meeting were the Rotary’s 2021-2022 Board of Directors: President Elect Hayley Seifert; Vice President Emily Duncan; Treasurer Tammy Betancourt; Secretary Carly Wilson; membership Bob McIntyre; foundation, Mark Denman; public relations, Tonya Hill; vocational service, Amy Brown; and Past President Lucas Seilhymer.
The Danville Rotary Club was chartered on November 1, 1915, and meets on Mondays at Noon at the Fischer Theater, 158 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
