DANVILLE – A traditional annual event for the Danville Noon Rotary returned after a two-year Covid-related hiatus.
Nearly 70 Rotarians and their guests attended the event at Danville’s Turtle Run Banquet Center and were able to raise nearly $9,000 for scholarships and to support local charities.
As always, the “live” event featured food, drink, and a wide assortment of silent-auction items—more than 30 baskets filled with “goodies” that included golf and vacation packages, valuable culinary collections, sports memorabilia, shooting lessons, and a murder-mystery dinner. The top attraction was a sampling of shots from six bottles of vintage Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. The winning bid was $1,500.
Dr. Donald Rokosch organized the auction with help from a 12-member committee. He told his fellow Rotarians, “I want to sincerely thank all of you for doing for our Rotary Club event what you do every day at work ... a tremendous job. I was so pleased and proud of being a part of a wonderful Rotary evening.”
Noon Rotary Vice President Emily Duncan said that the auction “put an extra spring in my step to see our Rotary members come together, raising funds so we can continue to be a positive force in our community.”
