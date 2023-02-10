DANVILLE — The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS is accepting nominations for its 90th annual First Citizen Award.
The award is given to a Danville area man or woman who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community through a single or multiple projects, personally or professionally.
The most recent recipients have included Lori Lyons, Fred Faulstich, Mary Thompson, Rose Gates, Wendy Lambert, Essential Workers and most recently Dean Carlton.
AMBUCS is a national charitable club dedicated to inspiring mobility for people with disabilities.
AMBUCS local projects include a summer camp, Christmas breakfast, Richard Woodard Challenger baseball league for children with disabilities, as well as providing more than $10,000 in scholarshipsfor students studying in the therapy and special education fields.
AMBUCS has partnered with the city to build AMBUCS Playground for Everyone in Winter Park, AMBUCS Independence Playground in Lincoln Park and AMBUCS Sprayground for Everyone at the Danville Municipal Pool at Garfield Park.
Mail nominations to: AMBUCS First Citizen, c/o Natalya Bourn, PO Box 1095, Danville, IL 61834 or e-mail to msnssb14@gmail.com. The deadline for nominations is March 10, 2023.
