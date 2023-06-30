The Danville Police Department reminds fans of fireworks that take place on Lake Vermilion this holiday weekend that there is no parking allowed on the Dallas Bowman Bridge. The bridge is regulated as a no parking and no stopping and standing area.
Parking on the bridge to stop and watch fireworks causes safety issues for everyone involved, police stated. Emergency vehicles must be able to quickly get over the bridge in times of need.
Danville Police Department officials say they support safe fireworks and hope many people will be able to watch them from a legal and safe location this evening.
Extra patrol will be taking place on the bridge and No Parking Police Order signs will be erected.
The City of Danville Street Department has set several orange cones on the side of the road to prevent anyone from stopping and parking.
Police officials say public cooperation is greatly appreciated.
