Danville, nor any other local community which sent in a submission, was selected to receive a “Home Town Takeover” makeover for a new HGTV show.
The new renovation show will take place in the chosen city of Wetumpka, Alabama.
It has a population of 8,278.
In a social media post, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said “I’m disappointed to inform you that we weren’t chosen for the “Home Town Takeover” show. However, I’m very thankful for those who helped us create such an awesome submission, and still incredibly proud of our city.”
Danville and other local communities were among the more than half a million submissions, representing more than 2,600 towns across the U.S., hoping to see home and building renovations in their town.
An approximately 6-minute video highlighting Danville’s downtown Vermilion Street, upper-story residential possibilities and homes in west downtown, with beautiful architecture but could use a little more love, was what was submitted earlier this year for Danville’s HGTV contest entry.
In January, HGTV launched a nationwide search to find a town that could use some of the “Home Town” touch.
Renovation specialists Ben and Erin Napier restore old, historic homes in their hometown of Laurel, Miss. on the HGTV show “Home Town.”
They also have played a role in helping revitalize their hometown’s downtown.
They were looking to take their show and skills on the road to another town.
