DANVILLE – Danville firefighters responded to two structure fires Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to 102 Illinois St. at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday, where Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said they arrived to a “fully involved house fire.”
Marcott said the home is believed to have been vacant at the time of the fire.
It was considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $1,000 to the contents.
Ameren was brought in to secure all utilities and an excavator to assist with extinguishing the fire.
No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on scene until 4:21 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Danville Fire Department at 217-431-2350.
Firefighters also responded to 102 S. State St. for a reported fire in the kitchen area of the residence.
Marcott said firefighters arrived to find a moderate amount of smoke coming from the residence and “quickly extinguished a small fire on the stove of the home.”
No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $1,000 to the property and $500 to the contents.
The cause of this fire was determined to be the result of unattended cooking, Marcott said.
