There were no filings for a new party candidate or independent candidate for the November election.
The deadline ended at 5 p.m. Monday.
According to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections with the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office, they’ve not had any other changes to candidates who are to appear on the ballot on Nov. 8.
The first day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Aug. 10. The first day they are able to mail out a ballot is Sept. 29, which is also the first day of early voting, according to Wilson.
For the general election, voters will choose candidates for Illinois governor, state representative and other races.
Local offices to be elected in the General Election include county clerk, county treasurer, supervisor of assessments, county sheriff, regional superintendent of schools, board of review members and county board members.
Several local offices are uncontested including county clerk, county treasurer, county sheriff and supervisor of assessments.
